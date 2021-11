KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) – A small earthquake rattled the East Bay on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck about half a mile west of Kensington.

It was measured at 3 miles in depth.

According to USGS, more than 150 people have reported feeling it at this time.

No damages were reported.