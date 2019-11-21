Live Now
Strong earthquake shakes northern Thailand, Laos

BANGKOK (AP) – A strong earthquake has shaken a border area between northern Thailand and Laos.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake Thursday morning was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface.

Residents of the northern Thai cities of Chaing Mai and Chiang Rai felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage.

Residents in Bangkok felt some slight shaking.

