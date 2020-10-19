Tsunami Warning issued after earthquake hits Alaska coast

SAND POINT, Alas. (KRON) – A tsunami warning is in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula after a 7.5 M earthquake hit the coast.

The earthquake originaly registered as a 7.4.

According to NWS Bay Area, the tsunami warning is only for the Alaska Archipelago.

