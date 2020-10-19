Tsunami Warning issued after earthquake hits Alaska coast

SAND POINT, Alas. (KRON) – A tsunami warning is in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula after a 7.5 M earthquake hit the coast.

The earthquake originaly registered as a 7.4.

TSUNAMI WARNING 1: See https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for alert areas. M7.4 055mi SE Sand Point, Alaska 1255AKDT Oct 19:



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 19, 2020

According to NWS Bay Area, the tsunami warning is only for the Alaska Archipelago.

We have not yet heard the status on any tsunami impacts along the western CONUS yet.



The tsunami warning is currently only for the Alaska Archipelago.



We will update when more information becomes available. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 19, 2020

Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.

Latest Stories: