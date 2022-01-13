Entire Bay Area moves out of ‘extreme’ drought category

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area’s drought conditions are improving.

Over two weeks ago, the Bay Area was completely in the ‘extreme’ category, as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, then most parts moved to the lesser ‘severe’ category on Dec. 30.

As of Thursday, the entire Bay Area moved to the ‘severe’ drought category, according to a map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The map also shows most of California has moved to the ‘severe’ category.

The severe drought category, as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, means the following:

Fire season is longer, with high burn intensity, dry fuels, and large fire spatial extent; more fire crews are on staff

Trees are stressed; plants increase reproductive mechanisms; wildlife diseases increase

Water temperature increases; programs to divert water to protect fish begin

River flows decrease; reservoir levels are low and banks are exposed

The Bay Area’s drought conditions improved after a series of storms and heavy rain during the holiday weeks at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.