SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inland portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Inland temperatures are expected to range from the 90s up to 110. Coastal areas will be in the 70s up to the 80s.

The heat warning takes effect Saturday morning and will last through late Sunday. Hot conditions around the inland Bay Area and Central Coast could cause “life-threatening impacts or major impacts to commerce or travel,” according to the NWS.

The weather service warns that there is a “high to very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with little to no overnight relief.” The NWS recommends preparing for dangerous heat and limiting outdoor activities.

For inland locations like Concord and Livermore there is a greater than 70% chance of hitting 100-degree temperatures Saturday.

Risk from the heat will be greatest between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The NWS advises avoiding outdoor and strenuous activities during those hours especially. People without air conditioning are advised to visit stores, malls, libraries, movie theaters and other public locations to stay cool.

“Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks if you must be outdoors,” the weather service advises.