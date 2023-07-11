SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A warmup that will bring high temperatures ranging from the 90s to the mid 100s later this week is already underway. Temperatures began warming up Tuesday with some inland areas already rising into the 90s, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

“It’s not good news for those of you who don’t like the heat,” Shrable said.

Most parts of the Bay Area will top out in the 70s and 80s today, but temps will continue to rise throughout the week, resulting in heat advisories in the coming days. The hottest temperatures are expected Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for parts of the Bay Area Friday through Sunday. The inland Bay Area and Central Coast are where it will get the hottest, according to the NWS.

The weekend heat could cause “life-threatening impacts or major impacts to commerce or travel,” the NWS said. “There is a high to very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with no overnight relief.”

The NWS advises that people “prepare for dangerous heat,” and “limit outdoor activities.”

“Never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated,” the weather service said in a tweet.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Temperatures in some inland areas this weekend will rise well into the 100s, according to Shrable.