Excessive Heat Watch issued in Bay Area as temperatures expected to reach triple digits

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area, get ready for some hot weather heading into the weekend!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued in parts of the Bay Area beginning Friday, August 14 at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect through Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

The areas affected include:

Portions of Santa Clara County

Portions of Contra Costa County

Alameda County

Monterey County

San Benito County

The NWS warns that the hottest temperatures are expected over the weekend reaching triple digits which can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Those at higher risk of having these types of heat-related illnesses are those outside for a long amount of time, those who do not have air conditioning, children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

The NWS advises residents to:

Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day

Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles

Stay in air-conditioned areas

Drink plenty of fluids

Extra care for pets, crops, and livestock

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

When at the coast, beware of rip currents

Take precaution and stay cool this weekend.

[NOTE: We are having issues updating our web page image, but this is our latest update. ] pic.twitter.com/J0745qtbjE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 12, 2020

