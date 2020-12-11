Expect a change in weather conditions this evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

Finally looking at some rainfall ahead of us today and into the weekend after dry conditions the past few weeks.

Showers should remain light to moderate with anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rainfall expected.

Not a washout but a good soaking rain that we need as drought conditions gradually have continued to deepen.

Temperatures this weekend will be noticeably cooler than they were the past few days.

From the 70’s at the start of the week to the 50’s all across the Bay Area both today and tomorrow.

Skies today will be dry for most of the day with cloud cover increasing mid-afternoon and showers moving in mostly after sunset tonight.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will dry back out before showers looking likely again Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures next week will stay much closer to where we should be this time of year, in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:15am. Sunset is at 4:51pm.

