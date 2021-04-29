‘Extreme drought’ expands across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service Bay Area released a drought monitor update showing extreme drought expanding through more parts of the Bay Area.

The red ‘extreme drought’ color on the map has made its way to the peninsula, coast and parts of the South Bay now.

Here it is. The just released #DroughtMonitor showing D3 conditions encroaching over much of the Bay Area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SyMQaxr9qB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 29, 2021

On Tuesday, the East Bay Municipal Utility District officially declared a stage one drought and asked customers to cut water use by 10 percent after California experienced its driest winter since 1977.

Here is a tip guide with information collected from various Bay Area water districts that you can easily follow to do your part indoors and out: