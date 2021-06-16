Extreme heat: Triple-digit temps expected in parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Life-threatening heat is expected across the Bay Area, with temperatures set to reach triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Friday, with the hottest days of the week being Thursday and Friday.

Further inland, the Heat Advisory is expected to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as temperatures will approach and exceed 100 degrees.

The California ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday due to these extreme temperatures.

The California #ISO issued a #FlexAlert tomorrow from 5 to 10 p.m., encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid. Go to https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for conservation measures. pic.twitter.com/Pb8OnMVbMU — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 16, 2021

Flex Alerts are a call to conserve energy to help relieve stress on the grid.

Even after the sun goes down, heat can be a real danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The best ways to stay cool are to stay inside, drink plenty of water throughout the day, and wear sunscreen.

Anyone who has to be in the sun should wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun off their face, try to find shade, and if possible – schedule for early morning or late evening when the sun is lower.

We’ve compiled a list of Bay Area cooling centers for people who need to beat the heat.

Here are the signs of different heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC:



HEAT STROKE

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

HEAT EXHAUSTION

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

HEAT CRAMPS

• Heavy sweating during intense

exercise

• Muscle pain or spasms

SUNBURN

• Painful, red, and warm skin

• Blisters on the skin

HEAT RASH

• Red clusters of small blisters that look

like pimples on the skin (usually on the

neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms during extremely high temperatures, here’s more information from the CDC on how to handle it.