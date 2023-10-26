SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and lasts through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

“We’ve had such a good run with our weather this fall where fire danger is concerned but this weekend, it’s time to put your fire safety skills back in action as we face a bout of offshore wind,” explained KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “The wind is the result of a gradient between high and low pressure. This dynamic produces wind that comes towards the Bay Area from the north/northeast.”

“We will see winds of 15-25 mph with gusts expected to be 35-45mph,” Grogan added.

During the period the watch is in effect, gusty offshore winds and dry conditions could bring increased fire danger, the NWS warned. The Fire Weather Watch is mainly in effect across inland areas, including parts of the Peninsula, East Bay, and throughout much of Sonoma and Napa counties.

Gusty northerly winds in some areas under the watch could reach 45 mph, the NWS said. Ridge tops and high terrain above 1,000 feet in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties, along with the Santa Cruz Mountains, eastern Santa Clara County and East Bay Hills will also see an increase in possible fire weather.

“Because it is coming from an inland source, this wind will be dry and warm and will cause our humidity levels to drop into the teens,” Grogan explained. “That means dry, warm air rolling through vegetation that has been drying throughout the summer.”

“Please stay up to date on the forecast and use extreme caution when recreating outdoors,” the NWS advised.

“The good news is that we have been fortunate enough to have had some rain this fall so we are not bone dry. But having said that, conditions this weekend will be such that if a fire starts, it could spread quickly,” Grogan warned. “Make your plans for the weekend with this fire danger in mind and have a safe weekend.”

The NWS also put up a Frost Advisory for the North Bay valleys late Friday night into Saturday morning. Residents there are warned of potential damage to sensitive vegetation without adequate shelter.

