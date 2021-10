(BCN) – A Fire Weather Watch issued Friday by the National Weather Service for North and East Bay now expands to Santa Cruz Mountain and the mountains of San Benito and Monterey Counties.

The weather service also issued a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area and Monterey Bay region.

The region will face the strongest winds Monday morning, but winds will continue to be gusty across valleys and coastal areas.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.