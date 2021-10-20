First rainfall makes dangerous road conditions for Bay Area drivers

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Much-needed rain has returned to the Bay Area but with that comes wet, slick roads.

San Rafael police are alerting drivers to be safe and slow down as storms are forecasted to continue through Monday.

Officials say since this is the first big rainfall in over a year, roads can be hazardous as the water mixes with oils built up on the roadways making them slippery.

The police department in San Rafael is preparing for the wet weather ahead and advises drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be extra aware and safe.

It is also recommended to stay informed by local forecasts and be prepared for weather obstacles.

“Most collisions on the roadway can be avoided if drivers slow down and add additional space between them and the car ahead. Collisions are taxing on first responders and emergency service resources. The bottom line is that we have to look out for each other and SLOW DOWN!” said Police Chief David Spiller.

Storms can lead to downed trees and branches, or cause power outages and flooding.

You are asked to contact police if you see a hazardous condition.

For residents in San Rafael, police shared the following resources to help be prepared:

Drivers all across the Bay Area — Remember to use your wind shield wipers, turn on your headlights, and drive safe and slow!