First snowfall blankets Sierra

SIERRA, Calif. (KRON) – The air is crisp and cool across the Bay Area today, and up in the Sierra snow has fallen!

Snow hit Squaw Valley and Homewood Mountain Resort near Lake Tahoe, where the snow has blanketed the region.

Sierra Littlefield from the National Weather Service in Sacramento speaks with us about the cold forecast.

According to NWS Hanford, snow showers are likely along Interstate 5, which means traffic delays are likely.

Frost advisories for parts of Marin, Napa and Sonoma Counties while Freeze Warnings tonight in portions of Lake and Mendocino.

