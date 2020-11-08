First snowfall blankets Sierra

SIERRA, Calif. (KRON) – The air is crisp and cool across the Bay Area today, and up in the Sierra snow has fallen!

Snow hit Squaw Valley and Homewood Mountain Resort near Lake Tahoe, where the snow has blanketed the region.

Sierra Littlefield from the National Weather Service in Sacramento speaks with us about the cold forecast.

According to NWS Hanford, snow showers are likely along Interstate 5, which means traffic delays are likely.

Snow showers are likely along Interstate 5 above 3,500 feet this afternoon into this evening. An inch or two of snow could accumulate, which may cause significant travel delays. If you are traveling, allow plenty of time to reach your destination and exercise caution. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8XvezhnszY — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 8, 2020

Frost advisories for parts of Marin, Napa and Sonoma Counties while Freeze Warnings tonight in portions of Lake and Mendocino.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys tonight into Monday morning. Lows are expected to range from the upper 20s to low 30s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9AFKglDmGK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2020

