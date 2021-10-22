Flash Flood Watch issued for upcoming storm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 06: A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking near the Bay Bridge on February 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is getting much needed rain with up to a half inch of rain falling overnight and a bigger weather system expected to bring more precipitation over the weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday in certain areas of the Bay Area, the National Weather Service Bay Area announced.

There is a 100% chance of rain this upcoming Sunday, according to KRON4’s latest weather forecast.

The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a Flash Flood Watch.

The weather agency issued a specific watch timing for heavy rainfall and possible floods.

North Bay: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Santa Cruz Mountains: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monterey City: 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Monday)

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in and near recent burn areas, including areas with poor drainage.

Pedestrians are urged to not cross flooded roadways.

The agency also issued a High Surf Advisory for Friday until 11 p.m. for an increased risk of rip currents, large breaking waves, and an enhanced wave runup.

The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a High Surf Advisory for Friday 10/22

The waves are expected to reach 15 to 20 feet at west and northwest facing beaches.