Flex Alert issued across California to conserve energy

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and warnings for portions of California.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, asking people to conserve energy from 3 pm to 10 pm Friday.
The ISO asks consumers to avoid using power in the afternoon hours by following these tips:
- Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher
- Cool with fans and draw drapes
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
- Use major appliances in morning or late evening
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has also issued a Spare the Air alert on Friday, encouraging people to stay inside to avoid unhealthy air quality from the smog.