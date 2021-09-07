Flex Alert issued: CA consumers urged to conserve energy due to heat

FREIWALDE, GERMANY – MARCH 22: Electricity pylons carry high-voltage cables near wind turbines on March 22, 2011 near Freiwalde, Germany. German Economy Minister Rainer Bruederle is seeking new regulations to accelerate the expansion of Germany’s electricity grid. According to a recent report partially funded by the German government, Germany’s electricity grid requires an additional 3,500km of transmission capability and EUR 6 billion in investment in order to accommodate planned alternative energy projects, including solar parks and both land-based and offshore windparks. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the heat and tight power supply, according to the California Independent System Operator.

As temperatures are expected to be above normal across the state on Wednesday, the power grid operator is anticipating a high demand for air conditioning use — This causes strain on the power grid.

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., consumers are asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, in addition to not using major appliances or unnecessary lights.

The California ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Sept. 8, from 4-9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state and West. Consumers urged to reduce energy use to protect grid reliability. Read the news release: https://t.co/5GTidydloT pic.twitter.com/L0VtWiicWp — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021

California ISO has also restricted maintenance operations from noon to 9 p.m.

Officials say conserving energy during this time is ‘crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production.’

For more details on how to conserve energy, visit the Flex Alert website.