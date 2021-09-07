Flex Alert issued: CA consumers urged to conserve energy due to heat

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the heat and tight power supply, according to the California Independent System Operator.
As temperatures are expected to be above normal across the state on Wednesday, the power grid operator is anticipating a high demand for air conditioning use — This causes strain on the power grid.
Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., consumers are asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, in addition to not using major appliances or unnecessary lights.
California ISO has also restricted maintenance operations from noon to 9 p.m.
Officials say conserving energy during this time is ‘crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production.’
For more details on how to conserve energy, visit the Flex Alert website.