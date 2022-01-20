Fog fans rejoice! ‘Karl the Fog’ returns to Twitter after long hiatus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fog fans are welcoming “Karl the Fog” back on Twitter after the anonymous man behind the popular account returned from a two-year hiatus.

Karl the Fog tweeted Thursday morning, “Oh, hey down there. I know it’s been awhile, so hope you still recognize me. (I put on a few metric tons over the last two years). Moved in with my parents in Point Reyes at the start of the pandemic. The free rent was great, but nothing beats hanging 6ft away from you.”

The National Weather Service Bay Area chimed in, “We’ve mist you.”

The personification of San Francisco’s iconic marine layer reappeared, fittingly, on a particularly foggy morning. A dense fog advisory was issued for the North Bay Valleys, the San Francisco Bay Shoreline, as well as the City of San Francisco.

Karl has more than 344,000 followers on Twitter. His last tweet was on Jan. 19, 2020, and his mysterious silence created a void in the Bay Area’s weather watching community.

just WOW – #fog #timelapse via Salesforce tower cams zoomed towards Oakland with fog layer beneath. Fog issues for SFO and OAK airports this morning thru late morning – #cawx pic.twitter.com/fSOZsaAXVh — NWS CWSU Oakland (@NWSCWSUZOA) November 13, 2021

A female face of fog, “Karla the Fog,” rolled onto Twitter in October of 2020 as Karl’s “unofficial replacement.”

Karla told KRON4 in 2020, “Karl The Fog was around for a really long time. He disappeared and then there were the rumors that he left. Seeing a void and being a proactive, feminist Fog myself, I thought, ‘Well, why not?'”

Karl revealed on Thursday that he had just been laying low along the Point Reyes coast.

Now it looks like San Francisco will have two voices for its famous fog — Karl and Karla — and there will be plenty of foggy days to tweet about.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said, on average, San Francisco has more than 100 foggy days a year.

Karla told KRON4 that her Twitter followers have suggested that perhaps she should help Karl move out of his parents’ house and find a place to live together.

“I love being San Francisco’s Foggess and don’t plan on stopping,” Karla wrote to KRON4. “It’s all in good fun!”