Forecast: Heavy areas of rain with isolated thunderstorms possible into the afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another day with rainfall and at times heavy downpours and even isolated thunderstorms. Expect the heaviest of rain in the South Bay with areas of heavy rain at times drifting further North as well. Rainfall generally decreases late in the day and this will set us up for a couple of dry days tomorrow and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain mild in the 50’s with some brightness this afternoon between dark clouds and showers. Snow continues in the Sierra Nevada paired with strong winds making for hazardous travel conditions all through the day.

The start to the weekend may provide a brief break from the rain but expect conditions to cloud back up into Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week with even more needed rainfall just around the corner to kick off the month of February.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:17am. Sunset is at 5:29pm

