(KRON) – A potential rainy period is expected to return to the Bay Area next week. As forecasters with the National Weather Service say the likelihood of precipitation will increase to “above-average.”

Early next week, the NWS is predicting a chance of rain that may last into late December.

It is currently too early to speculate on the amount, timing, and intensity of rain, according to the NWS.

As a precaution, residents should consider ensuring storm drains and gutters are free of debris.