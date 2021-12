SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Nowadays, a bag of sand can go a long way.

San Francisco Public Works is offering up to 10 free sandbags to local residents and business owners.

@sfpublicworks will provide SF residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags are also sold at many local hardware stores. Details at https://t.co/V5dI3vgn8u pic.twitter.com/lhshZWyBv9 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) December 12, 2021

The city’s public works will offer sandbags at its operation yard on Marin and Kansas street.

All you need is proof of address and your face mask.

Sandbags are available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 in the afternoon.