SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning, along with a Coastal Flood Advisory have been issued for parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning will continue into Tuesday morning with North Bay valleys expected to see lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Bay Area Flood Advisory

The new Coastal Flood Advisory, which follows one issued for Monday, is for the San Francisco Bay and North Bay shorelines. It is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and last through 2 p.m. During that time, flooding is possible due to a “high astronomical tide and surge,” the NWS said.

Bay Area rain returns?

The winter weather advisories accompany the arrival of a weather pattern that will bring rain, and more cool temperatures.

“Our chilly temps will be back for one more night tonight before we see a pattern change that will bring some rain, warmer overnight lows and cooler daytime highs,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “All of this is courtesy of a low-pressure system currently in the Pacific Ocean and to the northwest of the Bay Area.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

According to Grogan, Tuesday’s rain will arrive late enough to not impact the Tuesday commute. It could be a different story, however, for Wednesday morning.

“This system will move in late in the evening on Tuesday so we should be able to avoid a rough rush hour home on Tuesday but be prepared for wet roads Wednesday morning,” Grogan advised. “This is a quick system so we will start to see some clearing Wednesday afternoon and by Wednesday we will also notice a new chill in the air as temps drop to chilly upper 50s and low 60s for our highs.”

On again, off again chances for Bay Area rain will continue through the weekend, according to the NWS. While the best chance for rain will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, light rain is also expected Thursday.

Rain in Bay Area, snow in Sierra?

The rainy, wet conditions in the Bay Area could lead to more snow in the Sierra, according to Grogan.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“In the Sierra, we’re still looking out for the next big snowmaker,” she explained. “This week’s system will not be it. But we will get a little bit of snow and overnight lows will certainly be low enough for the resorts to do some snowmaking. So, expect snow showers in Tahoe if you’re headed that way this Thursday.”