Freeze Warning issued in parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Before you head out for New Year’s Eve festivities, you might want to bundle up Bay Area!

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the North Bay valleys, Southern Salinas valley, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the North Bay valleys, Southern Salinas valley, and interior mtns of Monterey & San Benito counties for tonight through mid morning tmrw.



For these areas, hours of subfreezing temperatures are expected. Coldest spots will drop into the 20s. pic.twitter.com/6yAKlDzLsa — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2022

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s to low 30s during the overnight hours.

Residents are warned that these cold temperatures may damage sensitive plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In addition, residents are reminded that all animals need warm shelter.