SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Frost Advisory issued for the Bay Area Thursday night into Friday morning has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning by the National Weather Service. Lows across the region look to fall to between 27 and 32 degrees, resulting in freezing to sub-freezing conditions, the NWS said.

The entry of the cold weather will see a drying out from the intermittent rain seen across the Bay Area the past two days, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan.

“Get ready for a chilly overnight in our inland valleys tonight, particularly those in the North Bay that are under a Freeze Warning tonight with temps expected to drop down to the freezing level,” said Grogan. “The chilly air is rushing in behind the front that has tracked through and brought us some showers so the good news is that we will be drying out.”

The Freeze Warning will particularly impact the North Bay valleys along with interior Monterey and San Benito counties.

“The chilly temps continue through Friday night as well when the interior North Bay will be upgraded to a Freeze Watch,” said Grogan. “That Freeze Watch means that those interior valleys could drop as low as the upper 20s Saturday night, so make sure you are prepared.”

The NWS warns of the following impacts from the upcoming cold:

Hazardous temperatures for unsheltered populations

Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold

Frost may damage or kill sensitive vegetation

Despite the cold, Grogan says the weekend forecast is looking good.

“Outside of the chilly air we have a good-looking weekend on tap,” Grogan said. “Friday will be sunny and dry and the weekend brings a few clouds but still moderate daytime highs. So good weather to be out and about if you have plans.”

Sierra snow levels

This week’s rainfall, coupled with the incoming cold, have resulted in significant snowfall across the Sierra and for Tahoe resorts over the past 24 hours.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“In the Sierra, resorts have reported between six to 15 inches of new snow,” said Grogan. “The Sierra remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 p.m. Thursday, when this storm will wrap up. This is all good news for the ski resorts as they head into their season.”