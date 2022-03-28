FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A funnel cloud was spotted in the sky in Solano this afternoon.

A KRON 4 viewer captured this stunning picture on their phone as they were driving from Vallejo to Fairfield.

An early Spring storm brought rain and numerous thunderstorms to the state and the Bay Area.

The unusual weather followed a night of much needed rain. If the conditions are right and the atmosphere becomes unstable enough, thunderstorms and funnel clouds and even tornadoes are possible in California.

It doesn’t appear that this funnel cloud touched the ground. If it had, it would then be classified as a tornado.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to diminish tonight with dry weather returning tomorrow.