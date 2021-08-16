Gusty dry winds prompt Fire Weather Watch in parts of North, East Bay

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay Interior Mountains and East Bay Hills above 1000 ft due to gusty dry N/NE winds.

The advisory goes into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m. until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the North Bay Interior Mountains and East Bay Hills above 1000 ft due to gusty dry N/NE winds Tues pm to Weds am. Greatest threat over NE hills of Napa County. Low risk for coastal Sonoma/Marin & Santa Clara Mountains.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/PrNyMd5oMq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2021

The greatest threat for fire danger is in the NE hills of Napa County. Coastal Sonoma/Marin and Santa Clara Mountains are at a lower risk for fire danger.

Additionally, PG&E is considering public safety power shutoffs for approximately 39,000 customers across Northern California as forecasted offshore dry winds bring increased fire danger.

Starting Tuesday, the PSPS is expected to impact the following counties: Butte, Shasta, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.