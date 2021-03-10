How the heavy pacific storm is impacting the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area is in for another day of wild weather, with hail, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms forecasted.

Parts of San Francisco have been experiencing off-and-on hail before the sunrise on Wednesday, with other areas experiencing heavy downpour and flooded roads.

Down in the South Bay, thunderstorms clapped residents awake around 4 a.m.

Can't sleep? Thunder wake you up? Radar loop showing line of showers and thunderstorms impacting the South Bay and Central Coast to start your Weds morning. #Its4am pic.twitter.com/GKMuBoWLeV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2021

A little further south, Monterey recorded several lightning strikes around 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The hail storm in San Francisco has been small, but significant. Check out this photo shared with NWS:

Getting multiple reports of small hail with the cells moving onshore from our wx spotters in Bolinas and San Francisco. Image is from spotter in SF. #Hailstones #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HXFGtC4rK2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2021

If you’re caught driving during a hailstorm, continue on your route but take it slow and turn on those headlights, if they weren’t already. Also make sure not to slam on the brakes and take slow turns.

Light showers continue over the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said the rain will stop and start frequently throughout the day, and it will be mixed with some cooler temperatures.

Snowfall has come to nearby mountains as well.

Higher peaks in the North Bay began seeing light snow from 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with NWS saying it will continue through Wednesday evening.

The PG&E Atlas Peak cam in Napa Co is spying some snow!



The current system pushing into the Bay Area will continue to allow for some light snow on higher peaks in the North Bay well into tomorrow evening!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/phqxEvQQZH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2021

NWS predicts the showers will end by early Thursday morning, with mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures arriving in time for the weekend.

But the Bay Area is expecting another chance of rain on Sunday and Monday next week.