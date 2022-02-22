Hail storm hits Bay Area

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Wet weather is moving across the Bay Area on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers were developing, including hail showers.

Heavy showers hit parts of Napa County — That is where an isolated lightning strike happened.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the night.

The NWS had issued a special weather statement for Livermore, San Ramon and Pleasanton. It lasted until 4:45 p.m.

Those areas had expected to have wind reaching 30 miles per hour with hail the size of peas.

The San Ramon Police Captian captured video of the hail just outside the police department.