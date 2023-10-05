(KRON) — Although it’s October and fall season, the Bay Area has recorded warm temperatures this week as a heat advisory went into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday. Inland cities such as Concord and Livermore have recorded highs of 96 degrees and 94 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Half Moon Bay shattered a decade-old high temperature record on Thursday, the NWS said. Temperatures in the San Mateo County city reached 90 degrees — the previous record was 82 degrees on this day in 2013.

As of Thursday evening, the NWS said only Half Moon Bay was the only city in the region to break a record. Other notable highs include Vallejo, which reached 97 degrees. Officials said the Bay Area was at “moderate-to-major heat risk.”

National Weather Service

The heat advisory issued Thursday is set to end at 11 p.m. on Friday. Check out KRON’4s Weather Center for more information on the latest forecast.