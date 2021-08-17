Hazy skies from wildfires impact Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hazy skies are covering portions of the Bay Area as elevated smoke scatters out from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.

However, air quality is not expected to get particularly unhealthy, so people will not need to go out of their way to reduce air pollution.

Check the air quality in your area with the map below:

Additionally, a Red Flag Warning in the North Bay has Pacific Gas & Electric concerned about any sparks starting from energized power lines.

As a result, the utility is warning customers in some Northern California counties that it may enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Customers can look up their address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring their location for the potential shutoff.

Winds on Tuesday will help to keep the bulk of wildfire smoke out of the Bay before a shift in wind direction overnight.

Air quality will likely take a hit on Tuesday as smoke and haze begin to make a return.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure.