Heat advisory, fire danger expected for Memorial Day

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – Temperatures are starting to heat up in several place across the Bay Area.

A heat advisory will go into effect tomorrow for the East Bay hills.

The area is already in the exceptional drought category keeping the risk for fires high.

Last year, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burned through five Bay Area counties including Contra Costa.

It burned more than 396,000 acres, 222 structures were destroyed, and six people were injured.

Fire officials want to prevent something like that from happening again.

Several Bay Area cities will be under a heat advisory tomorrow including Concord, Napa, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, and Livermore.

People who live in these areas will be experiencing between 90 and possibly 100 degree weather on Monday.

Those hot temperatures can increase the risk for heat related illnesses.

The National Weather Service says enjoy the outdoors tomorrow and Tuesday but before the hottest time of the day.

Make sure to drink lots of water, stay in air-conditioned areas, and do not leave your pets or kids in your cars.

Dry grass, mixed with dry conditions, hot temperatures and equipment with flames can easily spark a fire.

Contra Costa County firefighters have already responded to nearly 70 vegetation fires this year alone.

They say fireworks are almost guaranteed to start a fire, barbecue away from dry grass, and avoid parking on dead vegetation.

“We have fire conditions out there that are normally what we would expect like in July or August closer to the height of fire weather.”

Fire officials are constantly warning people about the potential for fires when it’s too dry outside.

It all comes down to people doing their part and being careful.