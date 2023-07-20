SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you thought you’d beat the heat for the time being, guess again. Coming hot on the heels of an earlier heat wave this month, another warm-up is on its way to the Bay Area.

“Inland heat makes a return tomorrow as we start to see high pressure over the desert southwest expand,” KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan explained. “As this happens, our inland temperatures will start to rise.”

A Heat Advisory for parts of the Bay Area will go into effect Friday morning and last through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas away from the coast are likely to experience temperatures in the 90s.

According to Grogan, the warm-up will begin Thursday.

Where will it get the hottest?

“On Thursday, we will likely see upper 90s to 100 degrees in the inner East Bay but that is just the beginning of the heat headed our way,” she said. “I expect the heat to peak Friday and Saturday with some low 100s in the inner East Bay and close to it in the North Bay, and that is when our Heat Advisory kicks in.”

In areas further inland, such as Napa County and the interior Central Coast, temps are expected to climb to between 100 to 110 degrees.

Bay Area Heat Advisory

This weekend’s Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Friday and will last through 11 p.m. Saturday. The NWS advises residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the daytime heat, and to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks if you must be outdoors.

“So, plan to stay cool and hydrated if you are inland on these two days,” Grogan advised. “We will still have our onshore flow happening, so coastal areas will likely hang on to some marine layer keeping the coast seasonally cool.”

The potential for temperatures of 100 degrees or higher is greatest in North Bay cities like Cloverdale, according to the NWS.

How long will the heat last?

The Heat Advisory expires Saturday night, and according to Grogan, temps should be back to normal by the end of the weekend.

“By Sunday temps will start to pull back and next week we will be back to seasonal norms,” she said.

For the latest on the heat this weekend, visit the KRON4 weather center.