Heat wave: Cal ISO extends power alert through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – The California Independent System Operator — or Cal ISO — has announced that it is extending a statewide Flex Alert for a second day as extreme heat in the Golden State and a growing wildfire in southern Oregon threatening transmission lines continue to strain the state’s electric grid.

The Flex Alert is now extended through Saturday, Cal ISO officials announced early Friday evening.

Saturday’s Flex Alert is from 4 to 9 p.m.

When it does, consumers are strongly encouraged to conserve energy by performing the following steps:

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Avoiding the use of major appliances

Unplug unused items

Turning off all unnecessary lights.

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling

In addition to the Flex Alert, the ISO is using multiple tools to help keep the grid stable, including a solicitation on July 1 to generators on the West Coast to procure additional resources. The ISO is also working with business and industry to assist in reducing their electricity consumption at critical times.

Bay City News contributed to this report.