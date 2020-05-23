Heat wave to bring triple digit temps to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A heat wave will push temperatures into the triple digits next week in the Bay Area.

Temperatures this weekend will reach the upper 80s by Sunday.

By Memorial Day, highs will jump into the upper 90s inland with 80s and low 90s around the bay, and 60s and 70s at the coast.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach triple digitals in the inland areas of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, excluding Sonoma to San Mateo Pacific coasts.

The heat will be in effect from Monday at 11 a.m. through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days next week with 90s to low 100s inland, 80s and 90s around the bay, and 70s and even some 80s possible at the coast.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast (excluding Sonoma to San Mateo Pacific coasts) from 11AM Monday to 7PM Thursday. Temperatures will peak Tuesday and Wednesday. Main impact is increased risk of heat illness. pic.twitter.com/NGkgl6UzIf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 22, 2020

The Bay Area could see some record breaking temperatures.

The NWS is warning the public of an increased risk of heat illness during this heat wave.

As #MemorialDay approaches, temperatures will warm up this weekend. There is increasing confidence that by next week, temperatures in the 80s and 90s are expected, with the possibility of 100s inland. Take the time to make a plan to stay cool, hydrate & check on others.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/iebkLqkTGo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 22, 2020

