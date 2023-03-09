LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Heavenly Ski Resort will be closed on Friday, March 10 due to the incoming series of atmospheric river storms, the resort announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“Heavenly will be closed tomorrow, March 10,” read a statement attached to the tweet. “Another atmospheric river storm system will start this afternoon and last through the weekend, with impacts to be felt through next week.”

The City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County have both declared a state of emergency due to the storms, according to Heavenly’s statement. “We want to do our part and support our community during this emergency situation,” it continued.

Tahoe, like much of Northern California, is braced for the first in a series of atmospheric rivers that are poised to strike the region in the coming days. The National Weather Service has warned of the likelihood of heavy rain and the potential for flooding, downed trees and power lines, and other weather-related hazards, similar to what the Bay Area experienced during January’s storms.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting a warm storm that will bring heavy snow at high elevations, heavy rain at lower elevations, extreme winds, and low visibility,” Heavenly’s statement continued. “This will lead to ice on the roads, rime ice on lifts, operational difficulties, and overall dangerous conditions.”

Heavenly did not offer a timeframe for when the resort would reopen but said its teams will be “assessing conditions day-by-day to ensure the safest decisions are made when it comes to operations.”