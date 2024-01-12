SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wet weather is returning to the Bay Area on Saturday and an excessive rainfall outlook has been issued for parts of the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the Bay Area is expected to see at least a quarter inch of rain Saturday with up to an inch likely in far north areas like Cloverdale.

“Get ready for another round of Bay Area rain and Sierra snow this weekend,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “The showers will start late tonight in the North Bay and work their way across the bay during the day on Saturday.”

Much of the rain will fall during the afternoon on Saturday with the North Bay seeing the greatest amounts.

“There will be heavy downpours at times and while the North Bay will see the highest amounts, this will be Bay area Wide,” Grogan said.

Flood watches for Northern California

There will also be a possibility of flooding in counties further to the north.

“Flood Watches are up for parts of Mendocino and Humboldt counties, none for us here in the Bay,” Grogan said. “But having said that I do advise those in the North Bay to be mindful of creeks and streams that could rise quickly.”

While Saturday’s rainmaker could be heavy in places, it will have nothing like the sustained intensity of last winter’s storms.

“The showers will wrap up by Sunday leaving us with a dry rest of our holiday weekend,” said Grogan.

Sierra snow levels could also rise

Saturday’s rain event could also bring significant snowfall to higher elevations.

“In addition to the rain for us here in the Bay, the Sierra is bracing for another 1 to 2 feet of new snow,” said Grogan. “The winter storm warning for Tahoe and the western facing Sierra slopes begins Friday at 7 p.m. and goes through the early morning hours of Sunday.”

Holiday travel impact

The NWS advises keeping wet roadways in mind for holiday travel plans. Grogan warns that travel could be particularly difficult for those headed to the mountains.

“During this time, travel will be difficult to impossible with wind, snow and whiteout conditions so you’re best to stay put from Friday night through Sunday morning,” Grogan said.

The good news is that this weekend’s rain could be good news for reservoir levels.

“The snow and rain come at a time when we are still trying to play catch up with our water year snow and rain totals,” said Grogan. “So, it’s a good thing to see it arriving, but it will certainly impact your weekend, so plan accordingly and have a great weekend.”

As a result of Saturday’s rain forecast, the Oakland Zoo has announced it will be closed for daytime admission Saturday.