Heavy snowfall closes I-80 in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento basin has seen record rainfall, and the mountain communities are getting their fair share of snow.

The snow was coming down hard along Interstate 80 Monday morning, causing icy conditions and closures.

Snow is blanketing Donner Summit (between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe). We’re at the Shell gas station on Donner Pass Rd. near I-80. Elevation: 6,300 ft.



Eastbound I-80 is blocked off at the Nyack exit due to the snow. pic.twitter.com/IUIsXKlCyG — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) October 25, 2021

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 11pm tonight through Monday night. Travel above 6000ft will be impacted with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible. If you must drive, take it slow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0Z9sivuO9t — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

Snow near Tahoe should wrap up around 2PM. pic.twitter.com/Eku2Cd6FPt — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 25, 2021

Westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada State Line and eastbound I-80 is closed at Nyack Road.

Drivers taking any mountain roads between Nyack and Kingvale need to have chains unless the vehicle is 4-wheel-drive and equipped with snow tires.

Many cars sat for hours near the Shell gas station on Donner Pass Road, waiting for I-80 to reopen.

“I’m past frustrated at this point I’m just tired. I slept in the truck for about an hour … now I’m getting phone calls from work asking where I’m at, what’s going on,” driver Jeremy Hedrick told FOX40.

Traffic Alert:



I-80 remains closed westbound at the Nevada State line and Eastbound at Nyack due to adverse weather. pic.twitter.com/u83Wrt0mTE — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 25, 2021

All eastbound trucks must be screened at Applegate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.