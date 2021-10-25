Heavy snowfall closes I-80 in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento basin has seen record rainfall, and the mountain communities are getting their fair share of snow.
The snow was coming down hard along Interstate 80 Monday morning, causing icy conditions and closures.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported.
Westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada State Line and eastbound I-80 is closed at Nyack Road.
Drivers taking any mountain roads between Nyack and Kingvale need to have chains unless the vehicle is 4-wheel-drive and equipped with snow tires.
Many cars sat for hours near the Shell gas station on Donner Pass Road, waiting for I-80 to reopen.
“I’m past frustrated at this point I’m just tired. I slept in the truck for about an hour … now I’m getting phone calls from work asking where I’m at, what’s going on,” driver Jeremy Hedrick told FOX40.
All eastbound trucks must be screened at Applegate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.