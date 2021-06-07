Heavy wind gusts blow through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Much of the Bay Area is under a Wind Advisory starting at noon Monday.

The National Weather Service expects gusts up to 35-45 mph, and even up to 55 mph gusts possible in some areas.

San Francisco, plus the coasts of Marin, Sonoma and San Mateo counties will be feeling the heavy winds, as well as the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Valleys and the Big Sur coast.

Keep your outdoor items safe by securing them and be vigilant about tree limbs or objects flying around.

People who drive taller vehicles will also need to prepare for having a hard time getting around or pulling trailers.

The advisory lasts through 8 p.m.