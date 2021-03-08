Here’s how much snowfall the Sierras will get

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) — Snowfall at the Sierras will be heavy this week, meteorologists say.

The mountains will get the most of it from Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

As such, the National Weather Service do not want people on the roads during the snowy conditions.

“Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls, major travel delays, & limited visibility,” NWS tweeted.

Mountain snow returns today – Wednesday night with heaviest snow expected tomorrow – Wednesday morning. Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls, major travel delays, & limited visibility. Travel is discouraged tomorrow – early Wednesday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VfNs5Jpd5G — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 8, 2021

On Tuesday night, NWS is predicting up to 10 inches of snow accumulation, and then 3-6 inches on Wednesday.

Thursday snow chances are slightly possible, but it will also warm up a bit from earlier in the week.