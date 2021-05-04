Here’s what parts of the Bay Area are expected to hit 90 degrees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s getting hot, Bay Area!

Temperatures today will be just as warm as yesterday, with highs climbing into the 60’s and 70’s near the coast, 70’s and 80’s right along the Bay.

Expect temps to hit the 80’s to even low 90’s for our Inland areas including Livermore, Concord, and Fairfield.

Look for another warm day across the Bay Area and Central Coast as weak offshore flow continues. Under mostly clear sky conditions, interior areas will warm into the 80s with a few lower 90s likely. Meanwhile, slightly cooler conditions prevail at the coast. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/WdnrYZJtBj — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 4, 2021

Highs tomorrow will again be comparable to today’s.

A cooldown can be expected Thursday into Friday with a very comfortable finish to the week before temperatures gradually warm again this weekend.

Sunshine and dry skies continue today along with strong winds across the North bay which have all contributed to a Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County through the afternoon.

Fire danger will likely be something of concern this weekend too with hot, dry, and windy conditions.

