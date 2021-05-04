Here’s what parts of the Bay Area are expected to hit 90 degrees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s getting hot, Bay Area!
Temperatures today will be just as warm as yesterday, with highs climbing into the 60’s and 70’s near the coast, 70’s and 80’s right along the Bay.
Expect temps to hit the 80’s to even low 90’s for our Inland areas including Livermore, Concord, and Fairfield.
Highs tomorrow will again be comparable to today’s.
A cooldown can be expected Thursday into Friday with a very comfortable finish to the week before temperatures gradually warm again this weekend.
Sunshine and dry skies continue today along with strong winds across the North bay which have all contributed to a Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County through the afternoon.
Fire danger will likely be something of concern this weekend too with hot, dry, and windy conditions.
