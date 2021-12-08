Here’s when rainfall will hit the Bay Area

Raindrops are seen on the sunroof of a vehicle as the strongest storm in six years slammed Southern California, in Pasadena, California, on February 17, 2017 . / AFP / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After light showers hit various parts of the Bay Area Tuesday night, Bay Area residents should expect more showers starting Wednesday night.

The amount of rainfall will be very light between .05 to .10 inches, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

Showers will begin around 8 p.m. in the North Bay and spread across the rest of the Bay Area after midnight.

Heavier rainfall is expected to start this weekend on Sunday afternoon and continue into next week.

Thursday will be partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny, chilly, and breezy later in the day.

Rainfall in the Bay Area the night before on Tuesday was minimal between .01 to .02 inches — just enough to wet the ground, the National Weather Service Bay Area said.