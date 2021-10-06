Here’s when snow is expected to hit the Sierra

Magic Winter Background – can be also useful as Photoshop Screen Layer for adding magic to your photos

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) – Sierra snow is on the way!

Significant changes in weather are headed toward the Sierra Nevada Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

First cold front will bring rain and mountain snow showers Thu-Fri with a break over the weekend.



THEN…Much colder (i.e. FREEZING) temperatures are likely with chances for additional rain and snow. https://t.co/HbSuxxNLRh pic.twitter.com/KPFr23pKNr — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 5, 2021

A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow showers from Thursday to Friday, and then even colder temperatures are forecasted with more rain and snow next week.

The wintry weather caused Caltrans to closed three mountain roads starting on Thursday, October 7th.

ATTN DRIVERS: With @NWSReno forecasting 🌨️, @Caltrans9 is closing three mountain roads starting tomorrow, October 7.



Sonora Pass/SR 108 will close at noon.

Monitor Pass/SR 89 will close at 2:00 pm.

SR 120 W will close at 5:00 pm.



All 3 roads will be evaluated on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kpeNR4p7NT — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) October 6, 2021

California’s first official snow of the season came Wednesday, September 29th with a dusting on Mammoth Mountain.