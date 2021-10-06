Here’s when snow is expected to hit the Sierra

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) – Sierra snow is on the way!
Significant changes in weather are headed toward the Sierra Nevada Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow showers from Thursday to Friday, and then even colder temperatures are forecasted with more rain and snow next week.
The wintry weather caused Caltrans to closed three mountain roads starting on Thursday, October 7th.
California’s first official snow of the season came Wednesday, September 29th with a dusting on Mammoth Mountain.