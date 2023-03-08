(KRON) — With another atmospheric river barreling down on the Bay Area expected to bring widespread rain, wind and wet weather conditions, weather experts and public officials are warning of increased flood risks. Already, the Bay Area is under a flood watch that begins Thursday evening and lasts through the weekend.

With the floods and destruction from January’s storms not to far in the rearview mirror, Bay Area residents are advised to take precautions against this approaching weather system. Here is a list of locations where you can pick up sandbags to protect your home and business from flooding.

Bay Area sandbag locations:

Contra Costa County

Ambrose Community Center — 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, open M-F, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., bring a shovel.

— 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, open M-F, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., bring a shovel. Byron Airport — 500 Eagle Court, Byron, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel

— 500 Eagle Court, Byron, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel County Public Works — 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel

— 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel Howe Homestead — 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel

— 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel Knightsen Farm Bureau/County Agriculture — 3020 Second Street, Knightsen, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, bring a shovel

— 3020 Second Street, Knightsen, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, bring a shovel West County Detention Facility — 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond, open 24 hours, 7 days a week, bring a shovel

City of Dixon

Dixon Fire Station — 205 Ford Way, Dixon, M-F, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., bring a shovel

San Francisco