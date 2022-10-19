SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s officially the fall season, but temperatures across the Bay Area are setting records for heat in October. Records of high temperatures on Wednesday were either tied or broken in cities such as San Francisco and Oakland.

It was as warm as 91 degrees in downtown Oakland, which shatters the 31-year-old record of 84 degrees for Oct. 19, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Other records broken on this day include 86 degrees at SFO Airport, breaking the record of 85 in 1964. The high of 90 degrees in downtown SF tied the record for Oct. 19 that was set back in 1913.

Daily Record High Temperatures for Oct. 19, 2022

Location High Previous Record Downtown Oakland 91 84 in 1991 Redwood City 92 89 in 1964 Downtown San Francisco 90 (tied) 90 in 1913 SFO Airport 86 85 in 1964 Salinas Airport 97 (tied) 97 in 1964 Data from National Weather Service (NWS) Bay Area as of 5:46 p.m. on Oct. 19

KRON On is streaming news live now

However, NWS said all the data should be considered preliminary. Official data will be available from the National Centers for Environmental Information.