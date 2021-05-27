Holiday weekend weather: Temperatures to heat up across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Temperatures will be warming up across the Bay Area for Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a Moderate Heat Risk has been issued for parts of the Bay Area on Monday.

This means residents who are sensitive to heat are advised to stay hydrated and cool.

Moderate #Heat Risk for parts of the Bay Area and Coastal Central CA…what does that mean? Stay hydrated and cool if you're sensitive to heat.

An image shared from the NWS Bay Area shows the areas along the coast will have no elevated risk, however, many counties moving inland will have a low risk, meaning:

Low Risk for those extremely sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

As for parts of Solano County, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued as temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 90s and in the low 100s on Monday.