SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hottest temperatures of the summer are about to arrive in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. The warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon before really kicking into gear high Friday, the NWS said.

Bay Area Heat Advisory

A heat advisory goes into effect on Friday and will remain until Sunday. Temperatures will be especially high in the inland Bay Area and Central Coast. The heat will bring a moderate to high risk to those who are heat sensitive, the NWS said.

“We are going to be under an advisory starting at 11 a.m. Friday and going through Sunday evening,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “It looks like the inner East Bay will be our hottest spot, but that is not to say we will not have heat elsewhere.”

Where will it be the hottest?

Temperatures in the inner East Bay could climb above 103, 103 degrees, according to Grogan. Antioch, Concord and Livermore will be particularly hot.

Tips for staying cool during the heat

Grogan recommends the following tips for beating the heat:

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid outdoor activities

Find shade

Check on at-risk friends

Keep your pets cool, too

How long will the heat last?

The heat spike should peak on Saturday, but hot temps will persist through Sunday. The good news is that temperatures should return to near normal next week ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.