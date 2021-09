SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain is heading our way!

A storm system to the North will be bringing rain to the Bay Area later today.

Higher elevations in the North Bay can expect to get about a quarter of an inch of rain.

The rest of the Bay Area can expect one-tenth of an inch of rain, if any.

An early season front continues to approach Northern California this morning with showers starting to move in to the coast. Expect more of these showers 🚿 to approach the North Bay later tonight as the front moves overhead: https://t.co/haMHvVxQoT #CaWx pic.twitter.com/ARVWwE3yN2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 18, 2021

The bulk of this system passes through the region late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

The system weakens in the afternoon before winds pick up at night.