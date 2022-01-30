‘It was just meant to be’: Blizzard doesn’t stop couple from tying the knot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a wedding dress and snow boots, Sally Faulkner made her way up the front steps of the Providence Public Library to Adam Irujo, the man she plans on spending the rest of her life with.

It wasn’t your typical wedding ceremony, with strong wind gusts and piles of snow making it difficult for Faulkner’s parents to help her up the stairs, but it will certainly be memorable for the Lincoln couple.

When Faulkner and Irujo first saw this weekend’s forecast, they were worried the major snowstorm would ruin their special day.

But ultimately, they both decided they would do whatever it took to preserve the wedding date on their marriage certificate, which is roughly five years to the day they matched on a dating app.

“We have a few cutting boards with that date on it, a couple of mugs and a marriage license with it on it,” Faulkner explained.

“So today is the day … 1/29!” Irujo added.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, when they tied the knot amongst some intense snowfall surrounded by their wedding party, all of whom were bundled up in winter apparel.

“We thought it was going to be really hard, and then it all came together,” Faulkner said. “The Providence Public Library worked with us so well … I think it was just meant to be.”

The celebration ended with some photos and a brief “snowball fight” reception before the group walked back to their nearby hotel.

The couple’s formal indoor ceremony has been rescheduled to Sunday, which is when all of their friends and family will attend.

“We’ve got people from all over the country,” Faulkner said. “From Oregon, Washington … my family came from Maryland and his family came in from all over New England.”

Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after the powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, even banned all non-emergency road travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.