Light drizzle hits San Francisco Peninsula, parts of North and East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Last week, Bay Area cities such as San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland set heat records for the first day of December — reaching temperatures in the 70s. Gilroy reached 80 degrees.

Some of that seems to be changing a week later with drizzle coming in late night Tuesday and early morning Wednesday across parts of the peninsula and North and East Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency reports 0.01 inches of rainfall overnight across those areas, including 0.02 inches in Vacaville and towards the coastal side of Sunnyvale.

An approaching frontal system & abundant boundary layer moisture has produced patchy fog, low clouds & even drizzle across much of the North Bay & East Bay early this morning. Generally speaking, just enough precipitation to wet the ground. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/wPmdcd6Wq1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2021

There was just enough rain to wet the ground, the NWS said.

There has been light drizzle across the San Francisco Peninsula throughout the day Wednesday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez.