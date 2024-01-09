SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light-to-moderate rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday this week, according to the National Weather Service. Midweek disturbances will see rounds of scattered rainfall across the region.

Tuesday’s rain will fall primarily in the North Bay with better chances for more widespread rain Wednesday, the NWS said. The midweek showers will also bring gusty northwest winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see mostly beneficial rainfall without significant chances of flooding or other disruptions. An approaching system will bring additional chances for rain heading into the weekend and next week, the NWS said.

“Morning showers on Tuesday are expected to continue into early afternoon before clearing and dry skies for the second half of the day,” said KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

The moderate rain with strong winds could cause small trees and branches to fall, the NWS warned. The weather service advises allowing extra travel time and leaving extra space between cars.